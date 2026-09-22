Maryland State Police investigate death of inmate found with stab wounds

Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate who was found with stab wounds at the Maryland Correctional and Training Center in Hagerstown.

The inmate, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead by emergency medical services personnel on Monday, a statement from the State Police said.

Homicide investigators from the State Police were called in on Monday around 10 p.m. after the dead inmate was discovered.

A preliminary investigation indicates the male inmate was found suffering from apparent stab wounds within his housing unit.

Maryland State Police investigators from the Homicide Unit responded to the scene.

"Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division also responded to process the scene for evidence," the statement said. The investigation of the death "is active and ongoing," it added.