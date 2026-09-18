Maryland State Police intern helps rescue injured bald eagle from roadway

A Maryland State Police intern found himself on an incredible, unexpected assignment this week.

The department posted two photos on social media Friday, showing Centreville Barrack intern Jackson Roach holding a bald eagle.

State police said Roach joined Trooper A. Setter and an off-duty law enforcement officer in removing the injured bird from the area of westbound Route 50 and Route 301 on Wednesday.

They brought the bald eagle back to their barrack and contacted Owl Moon Raptor Center, which came to get the bird.

A Maryland State Police intern found himself on an incredible, unexpected assignment this week as he helped rescue an injured bald eagle. Maryland State Police / Facebook

The social media photos show Roach smiling as he swaddles the eagle in what appears to be a towel.

"Maryland State Police interns get opportunities to learn, serve, and experience the work of law enforcement firsthand. Maybe even in an unexpected way," the post read.

State police offer unpaid internships with five different pathways, including a Standard Internship over the fall, spring or summer for current students or a Service Year Option for a 10-month, full-time commitment.

"The Maryland State Police (MDSP) Internship Program is a non-paid mentorship initiative designed to introduce students to the administrative and operational functions of our agency. It aims to provide direction for students considering career paths in both civilian and sworn fields," the website reads. "Many program participants have gone on to pursue careers as a Cadet, Trooper, or in a civilian role with the Maryland State Police."

Owl Moon is a wildlife rehabilitation center in Montgomery County that rescues birds of prey and releases them back into the wild.

"Our mission is to rescue and rehabilitate injured, sick, and orphaned birds of prey and return them to the wild in sound, athletic condition; and to educate the public about raptors in the process," the organization's website reads.

Last month, they shared photos of a red-tailed hawk and five juvenile red-shouldered hawks they helped rehabilitate.