Maryland State Police in running for best-looking police cruiser in nation

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Maryland State Police is up for the best-looking police cruiser in the country through a nationwide vote.

The agency has joined the contest conducted by the American Association of State Troopers.

Nearly every state in the country is represented in this contest.

You can vote for the best-looking police cruiser right here.



First published on July 20, 2023 / 12:07 PM

