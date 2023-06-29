Maryland State Police cracking down on impaired driving over long July 4th weekend

BALTIMORE - Maryland State Police are reminding drivers to be safe and sober during the long Fourth of July weekend.

Troopers will be out in force working to identify impaired motorists and get them off the road.

In the past five years, nearly 800 people have been killed in crashes involving an impaired driver in Maryland.

This weekend is also the first of legalized recreational use of weed.

"Whether it is drinking alcohol or consuming cannabis, it is more important than ever to make smart decisions before you get behind the wheel," said Maryland State Police Acting Chief Daniel Pickett.

Pickett added that driving deaths are 100 percent avoidable.

So far this year, Maryland State Police have arrested more than 2,300 people for impaired driving.

"There are many options available," Pickett said. "Have a designated sober driver, utilize ride-share or public transportation."