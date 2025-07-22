Guide to help Marylanders protect their civil rights released amid changes in federal policies

A guide to help Marylanders protect their civil rights and understand state law was released amid shifting federal policies, according to Attorney General Anthony Brown.

The 37-page book, called "Know Your Rights: A Guide to Understanding and Protecting Your Rights," includes information about handling discrimination and the rights of people with disabilities, migrants and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Protecting civil rights in Maryland

The guide was created by the Attorney General's Civil Rights Division and the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights (MCCR) in an effort to combat misinformation.

The Civil Rights Division includes lawyers and investigators who look into potential civil rights violations and search for solutions that could include policy changes, restitution or penalties.

The MCCR is a commission that was appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate. The group aims to protect residents and businesses from discrimination.

The guide should help Marylanders understand some of their legal rights.

"Federal policy changes have created confusion about whether there is legal redress for discrimination," AG Brown said in a statement. "Maryland law continues to provide robust protection against discrimination, and many provisions of federal anti-discrimination law remain in place."

The civil rights guide provides examples of what discrimination may look like for certain protected groups – like migrants or students – or across different industries like housing, health care or employment. It also includes information on how residents can exercise their rights through state law.

"As federal policies shift, many Marylanders fear losing the rights that protect them and their families," AG Brown said. "This guidance makes it clear: no Executive Order can erase the state and federal laws that ensure equal access to housing, jobs, and education."

Changes in federal policy

The release of the civil rights guide comes as the Trump administration continues to crack down on federal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

After taking office in January, President Trump signed an executive order cutting DEI programs across the federal government, and pushing public schools, universities and businesses in the private sector to do the same.