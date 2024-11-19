Maryland Weather: Cloudy, breezy, wet & cooler by late week

BALTIMORE -- A quiet weather pattern across the area is about to become more active as we close out the week.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of this afternoon, with a slight chance for a few showers by sunset. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

On Wednesday, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. A storm system will move in from the west by evening, bringing a chance for brief heavy rainfall and gusty winds. A rumble of thunder or two is also possible. As the system moves out Wednesday night, winds will increase, gusting over 30 mph in its wake.

Thursday looks much cooler, with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will pick up in the afternoon, gusting out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 30s to near 40.

A strong upper-level low pressure area will move into the region Friday and into the weekend, bringing cloudy skies and below-average temperatures. Highs on Friday will struggle to get out of the 40s after a morning low near freezing. Another wave of low pressure will move in during the day, leading to scattered showers that may mix with a few snow showers. No accumulation is expected. Winds will continue to gust out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph, with some gusts over 40 mph possible, particularly if there are any breaks of sunshine.

Friday night will be chilly, with lows dipping into the 30s. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the low to mid-50s. It will remain breezy, with gusty northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph. Winds will be lighter on Sunday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the mid-50s.

Warmer weather will move in early next week, with highs near 60 on Monday and in the mid-60s on Tuesday. Clouds will increase later Monday with the next chance for rain arrives just in time for travel leading into the Thanksgiving holiday, with a good chance of rain in the forecast from Tuesday, Wednesday through Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the 50s through Thanksgiving Day and lows near 40 at night.