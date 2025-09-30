Sunny weather, fall temperatures to return to Maryland Wednesday

Hurricane Imelda continued to send cloudy weather northward into Maryland Tuesday.

The storm is also bringing dangerous rip currents, meaning beach erosion will be possible through the beginning of the weekend.

A cold front will sweep across central Maryland Tuesday night, bringing fall temperatures.

By sunrise on Wednesday, skies will have cleared and the air will feel noticeably crisper. Temperatures will settle into the 50s across the metro, with some of the outer suburbs dipping just below that mark.

Sunny weather returns mid-week

Sunshine returns in full force for the middle of the week. It will be a classic early-fall day in Baltimore: blue skies, low humidity, and a refreshing north breeze.

Afternoon highs will only climb to around 70, which is cooler than what's typical for this time of year. By evening, the chill sets in quickly. Lows will drop into the upper 40s in the outlying communities, with Baltimore holding in the low to mid-50s. Jackets will be needed heading out early Thursday morning.

The cool pattern will continue on Thursday. Some clouds may drift in off the Bay and Atlantic during the day, giving us a mix of sun and clouds.

Even so, it stays dry. Highs once again will hover near 70 in the city and surrounding counties. Overnight, we'll see another round of cool temperatures — upper 40s to low 50s outside the Beltway, mid-50s downtown.

High pressure will continue to hold strong Friday, keeping conditions quiet. Expect another day with highs near 70, sunshine, and low humidity. Friday night will be crisp again, with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Weekend weather in Maryland

The weekend brings some of the nicest weather we've seen in weeks. Temperatures will rebound into the low and mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Skies will stay mostly sunny, and the dry air means it will feel comfortable for outdoor plans across Baltimore and the surrounding counties. Whether it's fall festivals, Ravens tailgates, or a stroll around the Inner Harbor, the weather looks ideal.

The pleasant pattern should continue into next Monday. Sunshine will dominate, and afternoon highs will stay in the 70s. Nights will remain seasonably cool. While a few more clouds could work in early next week, there's no sign of any meaningful rain returning just yet.