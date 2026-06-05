Pennsylvania man gets 2 life sentences for 2024 Maryland shooting targeting business partner

A Pennsylvania man was ordered to serve two life sentences, one without the possibility of parole, for a 2024 shooting in Maryland that targeted his business partner, according to the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office.

Austin Potocki, 32, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, was convicted in connection with a shooting on Dec. 13, 2024, in the Patapsco area of Carroll County.

2024 Carroll County shooting

According to court documents, Potocki traveled to Finksburg and waited for his business associate, David Anderson, to whom he owed money.

He attempted to kill Anderson by shooting at him with a high-powered rifle. During the shooting, Potocki injured Anderson and killed the driver of his vehicle, Benjaman Billings.

Detectives quickly identified Potocki as a suspect and gathered evidence later confirming he was the shooter, according to court officials.

During a search of Potocki's phone, police found a "hitlist" which had Anderson's name listed at the top. Detectives also found a Google map of the area where the shooting took place.

According to court documents, the Google map measured the distance between the intersection where the victims were shot and a nearby hill where detectives determined the shots had been fired from. The map was created on Potocki's phone 11 days before the shooting took place, court records show.

Judge condemns behavior

During the trial, Judge Richard Titus mentioned that the Google map found on Potocki's phone "was damning and could not be explained away," and noted that the "overwhelming additional evidence" presented by the state showed a "long period of premeditation."

The judge also indicated that Potocki was acting from "pure evil."

"This was a particularly appalling premeditated murder and attempted murder which cried out for the maximum sentence that could be imposed under the law," said State's Attorney Haven Shoemaker.