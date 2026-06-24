Department of Education investigates Maryland schools over boys access to girls sports and facilities

The U.S. Department of Education has launched an investigation into Maryland's Department of Education and three public School districts, claiming that boys are joining girls athletic teams and accessing girls facilities.

The investigation into Montgomery, Prince George's, and Frederick county public schools will determine whether the districts violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination within education programs. Violating Title X can result in the loss of an institution's federal funding.

In a statement shared with our partner at WUSA, the Maryland State Department of Education said it was aware of the complaint and is "committed to supporting all students and upholding the law."

The Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights received a complaint that detailed how Maryland's guidance and district policies require schools to allow boys to compete in girls athletics and access girls locker rooms, bathrooms and overnight accommodations.

According to department officials, the complaint alleged that when girls object to sharing spaces with boys, the district puts the burden on the girls to find other facilities.

"The practice of allowing students to access sex-separated programs and facilities based solely on self-asserted 'gender identity' is deeply troubling and raises significant legal concerns," said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey.

The lawsuit is part of the department's recognition of June 2026 as the second annual Title IX Month. The department has also opened Title IX investigations in North Carolina and Michigan and issued warning letters to school districts in Colorado and Kansas.