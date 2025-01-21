Maryland Weather: Coldest wind chills of the week expected tonight

BALTIMORE -- The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days for dangerous cold and bitter & brutal wind chills through midweek.

The coldest temperatures of the Arctic outbreak we've been experiencing will arrive overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Low temperatures are expected to plunge into the single digits across the area. Combined with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, it will feel much colder, with wind chills ranging from single digits to teens below zero. In parts of Western Maryland, wind chills could drop to 20 below zero or lower.

Cloud cover that lingered over the area throughout Tuesday should begin to clear out later tonight. By Wednesday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, but temperatures will remain bitterly cold, with highs only reaching the teens to near 20°F.

Continued Cold Conditions into Midweek

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night, with low temperatures dropping back into the single digits and teens by Thursday morning. Wind chills in some locations could approach zero degrees once again. Thursday afternoon will bring a slight rebound, with high temperatures nearing 30°F, though many areas will likely stay below freezing.

Gradual Warm-Up Begins Friday

The region will start to climb out of the deep freeze by Friday. Morning temperatures will begin in the mid-teens, warming to the low 30s by the afternoon. The warming trend will continue into the weekend, although conditions will remain chilly on Saturday. Morning lows will be in the mid-teens, with afternoon highs reaching the mid-30s.

Weekend Outlook: Moderating Temperatures

Sunday will feature milder conditions. Morning temperatures will start in the mid-20s and rise to the low 40s by the afternoon. However, clouds will increase throughout the day as the next storm system approaches. This system is expected to bring rain to the area on Monday.

Storm System Early Next Week

Western Maryland may see precipitation begin as a wintry mix Monday morning, as temperatures there will still be cold enough to support frozen precipitation. Most other areas are expected to see rain. High temperatures on Monday will reach near 40°F before dipping into the upper 30s on Tuesday.

Extended Outlook

The warming trend will resume mid-week next week, with temperatures climbing into the mid-40s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay prepared for the frigid conditions and take precautions against the dangerously low wind chills, especially overnight and early in the morning.