Maryland schools announce delays, closures on Wednesday due to slick road conditions

BALTIMORE - With Maryland roadways still dealing with snow and icy conditions, schools announced delays and closures for Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Monday's snowstorm brought anywhere from 4 to 12 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. With frigid temperatures continuing overnight, the biggest concern is ice.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s overnight. Baltimore City Public Schools announced that all schools and offices will be open on Wednesday.

The following schools are closed on Wednesday, Jan. 8:

Anne Arundel Community College

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Charles County Public Schools

Montgomery County Public Schools

Salisbury University

Talbot County Public Schools

The following schools are delayed on Wednesday, Jan. 8:

Baltimore County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

Carroll County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

Howard County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

Harford County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

