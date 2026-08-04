Maryland resident test positive for measles, 13 cases in state confirmed in 2026

A Maryland resident recently tested positive for Measles.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, they confirmed the case of measles on Tuesday in a resident with possible exposure to the upper Eastern Shore region.

The department did not say if the person infected is quarantined or how long they have been infected and will not provide any information on them to protect their privacy.

If you or anyone you know visited ChristianaCare Union Hospital ER at 106 Bow St., Elkton, MD, between 7p.m. and 10:15 p.m., you may have been exposed.

Contact tracing is underway to notify people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Maryland has confirmed 13 measles cases in 2026. Information about past measles cases in Maryland is available on the Department's website.

Marylanders should confirm they are up to date on their measles, mumps, and MMR vaccinations, said the health department in a news release.

The Maryland Health Department says risk of exposure is low if you are fully vaccinated.

Measles is a highly contagious and is spread easily through the air when an infectious person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the area. The disease is also spread by direct contact and by touching infected surfaces.

Early symptoms of measles are a fever of more than 101 degrees, a runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes.

Between one to four days after the early symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. Symptoms typically develop 10–14 days after exposure, but can develop as soon as seven days and as long as 21 days after exposure.

A person with measles is contagious, beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

If you think you have been exposed, here is what the health department says to do:

People, especially those not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles, who were at this location during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles for 21 days after the potential exposure.

Exposed individuals who develop a fever or other symptoms of measles should not go to child care, school, work, or public places and should contact their healthcare provider. They should contact their healthcare provider before going to a waiting room or emergency department so that the facility can take measures to prevent measles from spreading to others.

Find out whether you have been vaccinated for measles or previously had measles. If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine or were born before 1957, you are generally considered protected. To check your immunization status, contact your healthcare provider or securely request your records online via My Immunization Record (MyIR).

If you are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles (e.g., you already had measles) and you might have been exposed, contact your healthcare provider or your local health department as soon as possible to discuss the best next steps for you, as you may qualify for post-exposure treatments.

Those planning to travel out of state should check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for information about cases and outbreaks in the U.S., as well as health department websites for the states they plan to visit.

Those traveling outside the U.S. should check the World Health Organization website for information about cases and outbreaks internationally, and review the CDC's recommended precautions during international travel.