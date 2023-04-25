Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin has finished final round of chemotherapy

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin said last week he's finished with his final round of chemotherapy for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

The high-profile congressman from Maryland's 8th district shared the news Thursday in a virtual event with the Progressive Change Institute.

"The doctors tell me the therapy has extinguished the cancer cells, as far as they can tell. It's almost extinguished me in the process, but I'm hanging in there and I'm going to make it through," he said.

Raskin announced late last year he has a type of lymphoma that's a "serious but curable form of cancer" and he would be beginning several months of treatment.

The congressman continued to work during his treatment.

Raskin has played a leading role in recent years as House Democrats twice impeached then-President Donald Trump and investigated Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He was the lead impeachment manager when the House impeached Trump one week after the attack, and sat on the House committee investigating the siege.

This is the second time the Maryland Democrat has been diagnosed with cancer, as he previously battled colorectal cancer in 2010.