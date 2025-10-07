Rain arrives in Maryland tonight; cooler for the rest of the week

A cold front will bring rain into Maryland late today and tonight, with gusty winds and falling temperatures to follow on Wednesday. High pressure will then take control Thursday and Friday before a developing coastal low this weekend brings another round of unsettled weather.

Today

Baltimore and the Eastern Shore will start out with some sunshine, but clouds will steadily increase through the afternoon. Southerly winds will pick up, gusting between 15 and 25 mph. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s, with humidity levels creeping upward. Rain holds off for most of the day east of the mountains.

Tonight

Showers will spread from the mountains toward the I-81 corridor by late afternoon, reaching the Baltimore metro and Eastern Shore this evening and overnight. Expect a solid 8–12 hour stretch of beneficial rainfall, generally under an inch around Baltimore but higher west of the city. A rumble of thunder is possible, but no severe storms are expected. Lows will settle into the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Wednesday Morning

Rain will still be around during the morning commute, especially east of I-95. The cold front will be pushing through from northwest to southeast, shifting winds quickly to the northwest. Temperatures will start in the 70s, but don't be fooled — they'll fall as the day goes on. Roads will be wet, and travel could be slower than usual.

Wednesday Afternoon

Skies will begin clearing from west to east, with rain tapering off by midday to early afternoon. Northwest winds will gust near 20 mph, pulling in much cooler, drier air. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s by late afternoon, making for a noticeably brisker feel compared to recent days.

Thursday

High pressure builds in, bringing plenty of sunshine but cooler conditions. Morning lows will dip into the 40s around Baltimore, with some 30s possible in rural valleys. Afternoon highs only reach the low to mid-60s, and frost is possible in cooler valleys Thursday night into early Friday.

Friday

Another sunny but cool day is expected, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. It will be dry and calm — a pleasant but crisp autumn day.

Weekend Outlook

All eyes turn south, where a coastal low is expected to form near the Southeast U.S. coast. Forecast models agree on its development, but the track and intensity remain uncertain. For Maryland, that could mean clouds, breezy onshore winds, and periods of rain Saturday into Sunday. If the storm stays farther south, conditions will be drier but still cool. Highs will hold in the 60s, with lows in the 40s. Coastal flooding may also need to be monitored depending on the storm's path.