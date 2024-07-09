Maryland program helps eligible families buy summer groceries for school-aged children

BALTIMORE - The Maryland SUN Bucks program helps families with school-aged children who receive free or reduced-price meals buy groceries during the summer break.

Building on the former summer SNAP program, Maryland SUN Bucks will help more than 500,000 children who qualify across the state.

Families who qualify will receive $40 each month for each eligible student.

Here's how you know if you qualify:

Enrolled in a Maryland School that participates in Free and Reduced-Price School Meals (FARMS)

Aged 5-18 and their household already participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA), or Medical Assistance/Medicaid (MA),

Applied for and was enrolled in Free and Reduced-Price School Meals (FARMS) or School Breakfast Program (SBP) during School Year (SY) 2023-2024,

In foster care, or

Not meeting any of the criteria above but apply and are determined eligible for FARMS before August 31, 2024.

Here's information on how you enroll.