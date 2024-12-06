Maryland home builders fined nearly $1 million for misusing consumer funds

BALTIMORE -- A Prince George's County Home builder has been ordered to pay $955,500 dollars for violating the Maryland Consumer Protection Act, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said Friday.

According to court documents, Finish Werks Corp, and Finish Werks Custom Builders Inc., owned by William Woodard, engaged in deceptive trade practices related to their modular new home.

The Attorney General's office said that the Finish Werks companies violated Maryland's Consumer Protection Act, Custom Home Protection Act, and New Home Deposits Act over 800 times, taking over $1 million in deposits and progress payments from consumers to construct modular homes in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, and Montgomery counties, but failed to finish construction. Some of the homes had serious defects, and multiple subcontractors were unpaid.

"Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments a person can make. Maryland families should be able to trust that businesses will honor that investment by delivering safe, secure homes," Attorney General Brown said. "My office is committed to holding companies accountable and ensuring that Marylanders' hard-earned money is not taken without the promise of a home being fulfilled."

On Friday, the Consumer Protection Division issued a Final Order against Finish Werks companies and Woodard. The order prohibits Woodard and his companies from acting as a home builder unless a performance bond of $700,000 is posted. It also requires Woodard to pay over $720,000 in restitution and economic damages, and $235,000 in civil penalties.

Petitions for judicial review of the Division's Final Orders in four Home Builder Guaranty Fund cases for losses resulting from the acts and omissions of the Finish Werks companies are pending, the AG's office said.