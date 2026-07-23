Millions of baby oysters planted into Maryland's Severn River to improve water quality

Millions of baby oysters were planted in the Severn River Thursday as part of a large-scale restoration effort aimed at improving water quality, rebuilding habitat and helping protect the Annapolis shoreline from flooding.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation planted about three million baby oysters, known as spat, onto a sanctuary reef at the mouth of the Severn River. The planting is one of several planned as part of a project to return 30 million oysters to the river by the end of 2026.

"Oysters filter water, provide clean water, provide habitat for hundreds of species in the bay," said Julie Luecke, a coastal research scientist with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. "They help protect shorelines from erosion and wave energy."

Inside the oyster planting restoration process

The restoration process begins long before the oysters reach the water.

Volunteers collect used oyster shells from restaurants across Maryland and transport them to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's restoration site in Shady Side. The shells are cured for six months before oyster larvae are attached.

"To get any of the cocktail sauce, lemon rinds, all that good stuff off of them," Luecke said. "Then they are the perfect homes for oyster larvae."

Once the larvae, or spat, attach to the recycled shells, they are ready to be planted on sanctuary reefs, where they will remain permanently.

"We have committed to putting 30 million oysters back into the Severn River as part of this project, so this is one of many plantings," Luecke said.

Why are oysters important to Maryland waters?

According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, more than 97% of the Severn River's historic oyster reefs have been lost because of overharvesting, disease and habitat loss.

Restoring those reefs is expected to improve water quality while creating a natural buffer that helps reduce shoreline erosion, wave energy and flooding.

The restoration is part of a partnership between the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the Severn River Association, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Naval Academy and Naval Support Activity Annapolis.

The project is supported by funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and is intended to strengthen climate resilience in the Annapolis area.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation expects to complete the restoration project by the end of the year.

Luecke said Marylanders can support the effort in a simple way.

"Eat local oysters and recycle the shells," Luecke said. "That is such an easy way to help us put more oysters back into the water and enjoy a lovely and unique part of being a Marylander."