250 new and expecting Maryland parents receive car seats at event in Owings Mills

BALTIMORE -- More than 250 expectant and new parents were given new car seats at Heritage Toyota in Owings Mills on Sunday through a program sponsored by MileOne Autogroup.

MileOne Autogroup is on track to distribute 2,000 car seats to underserved families by the end of the year.

The MileOneCares Car Seat Community Program distribution was for parents who are expecting and for parents of children six months or younger.

"We know that thousands of babies are born here in Baltimore each year and a lot of them don't have car seats so we want to make sure that every baby is safe," said Amanda Kodeck, the Giving Officer of MileOne Auto Group.

Since its launch in September 2022, the car seat distribution event has been held quarterly at various locations in Maryland.

"Events like this help," said new parent Eddie Bennett. "In parenting in general, there are a lot of materials you need, so when you have events like this, it means so much."

Parents said the process was painless, and they are now able to purchase other needs for their children.

"Instead of buying this, we can spend it on something else, like clothes or food and stuff for him, so it's exciting," said new aunt Tatiana Orellana.

MileOne Autogroup also hosts quarterly car seat education and installation events.

"I personally love to see these new moms, they are stressed, they don't know what to do, and in order to see them really light up and they walk out with something that is going to make them feel better as a new mom, it's very rewarding," Kodeck said.