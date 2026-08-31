Maryland officials recognize overdose victims on International Overdose Awareness Day

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has declared Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day in Maryland to recognize those who have died from drug overdoses and reaffirm the state's commitment to treatment, prevention and recovery support services.

"Today, we honor the memories of those taken from us too soon and reaffirm our commitment to supporting Marylanders on their paths to substance use recovery," Moore said in a press release.

Although fatal overdoses in Maryland have been cut in half over the last three years, the state continues to make progress in addressing the overdose crisis by working to ensure all Marylanders have access to lifesaving care, according to the governor's office.

"Not a single Maryland community has been spared from this crisis. Too many of us have carried the pain of losing someone we love to an overdose. It is our responsibility to take that pain and turn it into action and continue to invest in the evidence-based practices that we know work to lower overdoses," Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller said.

Moore attended an event in Baltimore on Saturday to mark International Overdose Awareness Day with Maryland Special Secretary of Overdose Response Emily Keller.

Miller and Keller are scheduled to attend an event in Howard County on Tuesday evening. The two have also attended events in Frederick County, Anne Arundel County, and Prince George's County.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott attended an event Tuesday with community leaders, including Zeke Cohen, representatives from Roberta's House, the Baltimore City Health Department and the Mayor's Office of Overdose Response.

"I don't know of a single person who lives in Baltimore who has not been impacted by the overdose crisis," Scott said. "Overdose Awareness Day is a moment to reflect on all the lives and legacies that we've lost — the aunts, uncles, cousins and neighbors."

"It's also where we have doubled down on our commitment to save lives and prevent that future loss because you can't reach recovery if you are not here," Scott said.

In 2023, Baltimore led the nation in overdose deaths. Scott said Tuesday that, with funding the city received lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies, Baltimore has been able to reduce its fatal overdose rate by 42% over the last five years.

Scott also announced the launch of the "Hope Lives Here" campaign, a hub for support and resources. The first phase of the campaign will focus on addressing stigma and bias surrounding substance use.

"Substance abuse is not a personal failing; it is a disease. It is our responsibility to lead with compassion and care and to meet folks with resources where they are instead of judging and shaming them," Scott said.

What is International Overdose Day?

International Overdose Day is an annual day of remembrance for the people who lost their lives to drug overdoses. it is also a day where families impacted by overdose can acknowledge their grief. The day is also used to combat overdose stigma.

Responding to overdoses

Maryland officials encourage residents to recognize the signs of an overdose and know how to respond in an emergency.

Opioids, including fentanyl, can cause a person to stop breathing or have dangerously slow breathing. Other signs of an overdose include a limp body, pale or blue skin, lips or fingernails, loss of consciousness, and choking or gurgling sounds.

Anyone who suspects an opioid overdose is urged to immediately administer the lifesaving overdose-reversal medication naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, and call 911 for help.

Last year, Maryland distributed more than 460,000 doses of naloxone, marking the seventh consecutive year of record-setting distribution.

The life-saving medication naloxone (Narcan) is available free of charge through Maryland's network of over 300 Overdose Response Programs. Marylanders can visit StopOverdose maryland.gov to learn how to respond to an overdose, use Narcan, and find an Overdose Response Program.

A lot of people faced with that scenario often wonder what will happen to them if they get involved, but Maryland's Good Samaritan Law protects those who assist with an alcohol or a drug-related overdose.

Individuals who call for help with an overdose cannot be arrested or prosecuted for possessing or using a controlled substance or drug paraphernalia or providing alcohol to minors.

Calling 911 will not affect a person's parole status, but the Good Samaritan Law does not cover serious federal crimes or a person's immigration status.

"We can all make a difference," said Maryland Special Secretary of Overdose Response Emily Keller. "We need everyone to be involved in this fight, from government agencies to community organizations and everyday people, armed with knowledge of how to respond in an emergency and the tools they need to stay safe. Through coordinated and sustained action, we can ensure that Maryland continues to be a national leader for substance use recovery."

How to get help

Marylanders who are struggling with substance use are encouraged to call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, 988, to get connected to substance use and behavioral health resources. Marylanders seeking substance use disorder treatment can also use the Behavioral Health Administration's locator tool to find a list of providers near them.

"In Maryland, there is no wrong door for those seeking help. "We are building a system where anyone who raises their hand for support can access help without fear of judgment or stigma. Every time we connect with someone—whether at the doctor's office, a hospital emergency department, or a community center—we have the opportunity to provide compassion and a direct path to evidence-based treatment and recovery," said Maryland Secretary of Health Dr. Meena Seshamani.