WJZ's Denise Koch to be inducted into the Silver Circle

WJZ Anchor Denise Koch will be inducted into the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS-NCCB) Silver Circle this October.

The honor is awarded to those who have helped shape the broadcast industry and continue to influence its future.

Silver Circle inductees are broadcast leaders who have devoted more than a quarter-century to the industry, making significant contributions to the National Capital Chesapeake Bay community.

With the addition of nine people being inducted in 2025, the Silver Circle will have a total of 288 members. The Gold Circle, for those who dedicated a half-century to the industry, has 30 members.

Award-winning journalist Koch has been on WJZ's anchor desk for more than two decades. She was first introduced to viewers as "Darling Denise" on the "Evening Magazine," where she covered sports.

She joined the newsroom as a lifestyle reporter, later profiling Marylanders on her interview program "Get To Know."

The California native has become a leader in the community, serving on the advisory boards of the Hospice Network of Maryland, Success in Style, and the Maryland Committee for the Children.