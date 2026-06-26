Life sentence for 19-year-old convicted in murder of Maryland garden center owner

A 19-year-old man received a life sentence after he was convicted of killing the owner of a Maryland garden center in 2025, according to Anne Arundel County court officials.

Under a plea deal, Jonah Poole will have the possibility of parole. He was also ordered to forfeit money stolen from the murder victim, 67-year-old Stephen Koza, court officials said.

Maryland store owner killed

Koza, who owned Tropic Bay Aquatic Garden Center in Davidsonville, was found dead on May 24, 2025, in a burned vehicle that was parked in the lot of his business.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames when police arrived, and investigators said they found Koza's body tied up and burned inside the pickup truck.

Inside the business, police found a crime scene that indicated there had been a struggle. They later determined that Koza was attacked around closing time, tied up, and put in the back of the truck.

Second suspect arrested

According to police, Kylee Dakes was also arrested and charged in connection with the murder. Poole and Dakes were a couple and were scheduled to graduate from Southern High School a few weeks after the murder took place.

Poole worked for Koza at Tropic Bay Aquatic Garden Center in 2024, detectives said.

Police claim Poole and Dakes drove Koza around in the back of the truck before returning to the store and setting the vehicle on fire.