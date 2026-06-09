Maryland's Morgan State University Choir nominated for first-ever HBCU Choir of the Year award

The choir for Morgan State University in Maryland was named as one of five nominees for the first-ever Historically Black College or University (HBCU) Choir of the Year Award at the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

"This inaugural category recognizes the excellence, artistry and impact of HBCU choirs across the nation, celebrating their creativity, musical excellence and enduring contributions to the cultural landscape," the university said in a social media post.

The choir joins four other universities: Howard Gospel Choir of Howard University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Fellowship Gospel Choir, Southern University Gospel Choir and The Fort Valley State University Choir.

According to the Morgan State University Choir, their repertoire comprises classical, gospel and contemporary popular music. They emphasize "preserving the heritage of the spiritual," especially through performance.

With more than 30 awards honoring artists, performance groups, music videos, youth projects, producers and more, the Stellar Awards seek to celebrate the cultural impact of gospel music. The show also contains awards for gospel radio stations.

The Stellar Awards are presented by Central City Productions, a national television production, sales and distribution company of exclusively owned African-American programming.

The 41st Stellar Awards will take place Aug. 15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and center the theme, "Feels Like Home." Twenty-time Grammy winner and 45-time Stellar winner Kirk Franklin will host the event.