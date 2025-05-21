Some Marylanders say Memorial Day travel is out of their budget this year

Memorial Day marks one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, signaling the unofficial start of summer.

On Monday, the Eastern Shore and Maryland beaches will be filled with visitors. However, some Marylanders say the cost of traveling is too much for them.

AAA estimates more than 873,000 Marylanders will drive 50 miles or more this weekend. While that is an increase from last year, it is still lower than pre-pandemic levels.

"While prices are higher in some regards, gas prices are trending about 40 cents less than they were this time last year," Ragina Ali, from AAA Mid-Atlantic.

AAA says the best times to drive this weekend are in the morning, typically before lunchtime.

Poll: Financial restrictions keep vacationers at home

A new poll conducted by the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, shows that not everyone will be traveling this year. About 47% of Americans will skip a summer vacation this year due to financial restrictions, according to the poll.

UMBC surveyed 1,123 adults in America between May 1 and May 5 to determine how summer vacation trends have changed for 2025.

Less expensive ways to celebrate

Some drivers told WJZ they don't want to deal with the traffic, and others say it is too expensive to travel.

"I need a break. I drive enough," Glen Burnie resident Bruce Lee said. "Too much sitting in traffic. A 40-minute trip becomes two hours."

Some Marylanders said they will say they will stay on this side of the Bay Bridge and head to the state parks, while others will enjoy a family BBQ at home.

"You don't have any money to just to go out and have fun," said Christi Hayes. "But I mean, hanging out in somebody's backyard can be fun. I'm working a full-time job and part-time doing DoorDash, and it's just very, very difficult."

And, a staycation at home is just the break some need.

"Probably, relax. I might go to Sandy Point [and] do practically nothing," Lee said.

Crackdown on distracted and impaired driving

Maryland law enforcement says it will be cracking down on impaired and distracted driving. Maryland State Police and Maryland Transportation Authority will be conducting saturated patrols, as well as having additional personnel on standby to assist with any crashes that arise.

More than 300,000 vehicles are expected to cross the Bay Bridge this weekend.

"Those crashes are probably people looking at their cellphone, looking behind in the back seat, looking outside at the beautiful Chesapeake Bay. But we need you all to pay attention to the roadway ahead of you," said Lt. Col. Ronce Alford, from the Maryland Transportation Authority.

Do you prefer flying?

More than 70,000 Marylanders will fly this weekend. If you are flying, make sure you have a Real ID, which is now required.

The Real ID is a federally compliant license, learner permit, or nondriver ID card issued by state driver's license agencies. You can tell if a state-issued license or ID card is a Real ID if it has a black or gold star in the upper right corner.

In Maryland, 4.8 million residents, about 99% of all eligible residents, have a Real ID.





Maryland state park reservation system

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced a new day-use reservation system, which will launch at several parks, beginning with Greenbrier State Park and Sandy Point State Park on May 19.

The system will require all visitors to reserve day-use passes during peak times before their visit in an effort to reduce overcrowding.

Ideally, the new process will ensure that visitors know that they have space before arriving at the park - a contrast from allowing visitors to drop in, which the Park Service says has led to an increase in capacity closures.