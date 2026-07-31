Maryland lawmakers to hold special session on redistricting Monday

Maryland lawmakers will return to Annapolis Monday for a rare, three-day special session that could shape how Maryland redraws its congressional districts in the future.

Democratic leaders say the proposal is intended to clarify the state constitution after a 2022 court ruling struck down Maryland's congressional map.

"At a time when our democracy is under attack, Maryland cannot just sit down and sit on our hands, so we will respond," Maryland Gov. Moore said. "There will be a special session, and I'm really encouraged that what we've been saying for months now is coming to fruition."

Republicans argue the amendment is really about making it easier for Democrats to redraw Maryland's congressional map down the road.

Right now, democrats hold seven of the state's eight seats in Congress.

"They've got seven out of eight, but that's still not enough. They want to grab that last one that republicans have had for many years," State Delegate Christopher Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson says with more than 1 million registered Republicans in Maryland, eliminating the state's only Republican-held congressional district would leave many voters without a voice in Washington.

"It's absolutely unfair to strip us of having any representation at the federal level, and it's clearly a partisan power grab," Tomlinson said.

The amendment needs support from three-fifths of both the House and Senate before it can go on the November ballot.