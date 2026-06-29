Maryland man sentenced for making online threats toward Black and Muslim communities

A Maryland man was sentenced to 15 months in prison for making online threats toward Black and Muslim communities and politicians.

Raymond Pumphrey, 47, from Brooklyn, Maryland, pleaded guilty to making threats transmitted by interstate communication with the cybercrime, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland announced.

Social media sites used for hateful comments

Pumphrey made threatening posts on the social media platform YouTube and other social media sites, according to the guilty plea. He commented primarily on news stories.

According to court records, he used the social media platforms for hateful rhetoric, particularly attacking Black and Muslim communities. He threatened to participate in the killing of Black multiple large cities across the country.

Pumphrey also threatened to kill multiple politicians and members of their families.

CAIR Maryland responds to sentencing

The Maryland Office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR Maryland) applauded the court's sentencing. The organization condemned the threats, saying that "threats of violence targeting minority communities would not be tolerated."

"We welcome today's sentence as another important step toward accountability for those who use online platforms to target Black, Muslim, and other vulnerable communities," CAIR Maryland Director Zainab Chaudry stated. "Hate-filled threats are not protected expressions of opinion. They are criminal acts that inflict real fear, undermine public safety, and can inspire acts of violence.

Chaudry continued, "We thank federal prosecutors and law enforcement agencies for pursuing this case and demonstrating that those who target minority communities with threats of violence will face serious consequences. At a time when hate incidents continue to impact communities across our nation, it is essential that authorities respond swiftly and decisively."