Maryland man, 87, charged with murdering 63-year-old roommate

An 87-year-old Frederick, Maryland man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his 63-year-old roommate.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office notified the Frederick Police Department (FPD) on Sunday that Irwin Dickstein, 87, had told someone he had shot his roommate, Michael Bushnell, 63.

When FPD officers arrived at the location Dickstein identified, they discovered Bushnell's body inside, a police statement said.

Investigators identified Dickstein as the suspect, located him at a separate location and took him into custody without incident, police said.

Dickstein was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for an appearance before a District Court commissioner. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Investigators described the incident as isolated and indicated there was no ongoing threat to the community, the police statement said.

The FPD thanked the Frederick County Sheriff's Office for its assistance during the initial response.

Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact FPD Detective Stephen Radtke at 301-600-3321.