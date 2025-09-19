Maryland lost 3,200 jobs in August, according to labor report

Maryland's workforce decreased by 3,200 jobs in August 2025, with federal job losses continuing to impact the state's employment numbers, according to new estimates released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The decline included 2,000 private sector jobs and 1,200 public sector jobs. Federal employment drove the public sector decrease, with 2,500 federal jobs lost in August.

Since January, Maryland has lost 15,100 federal jobs.

What sectors gained and lost jobs?

Construction led employment gains with 2,700 new jobs in August. Accommodation and food services added 1,400 jobs, while professional, scientific and technical services gained 600 positions, according to the BLS.

Private educational services added 500 jobs. Real estate and rental and leasing increased by 300 positions.

The largest job losses came from administrative and support services, which shed 1,900 jobs. Other services lost 1,700 positions.

Government employment overall decreased by 1,200 jobs, while health care and social assistance lost 1,100 positions. Manufacturing also declined by 1,100 jobs.

How does Maryland compare to national trends?

Maryland's unemployment rate increased from 3.4% to 3.6% in August. The state's rate remains lower than the national unemployment rate of 4.3%.

Despite August's losses, Maryland has gained 96,000 jobs since the beginning of the Moore-Miller administration. The state's job growth rate of 3.5% exceeds the national rate of 3.1%.