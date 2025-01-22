Harford County Council opposes bill allowing liquor stores, cannabis dispensaries in residential areas

BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Council voted against a bill that would have allowed liquor stores and cannabis dispensaries near residential neighborhoods in a meeting Tuesday night.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassily released a statement Wednesday morning praising the council's vote.

"I would like to thank the many citizens and the majority of council members who joined me in opposing Bill 24-037. This ill-advised legislation would have allowed liquor stores, and therefore, recreational cannabis dispensaries, in any of the 232 parcels countywide that are zoned B-1," Cassily said. "Harford County is pro-business, but we are also pro-family and that is why our zoning code directs certain businesses away from areas that are intended to support residential neighborhoods."

Under the proposed legislation, liquor stores and recreational cannabis dispensaries would be able to open in 232 parcels of land classified as B1 Zoning Districts. These areas contain community centers, daycare facilities, libraries, and parks.

In 2018, Harford County opened its first medical dispensary before recreational use was legalized in 2023.

In December 2024, Cassily expressed his opposition to the bill, stating that it was the second time a bill of its kind had been proposed.