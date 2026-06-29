Aziza Pe&ce carries out a mission to support Baltimore youth: More than a safe space

Pride month may be ending, but for many LGBTIQ youth in Baltimore, the need for acceptance and belonging doesn't end on June 30.

That's why organizations like Aziza Pe&ce are working year-round to provide safe spaces where young girls can find support, build community, and thrive.

Showing support for Baltimore youth

For some young girls, believing they matter doesn't always come easily. Inside the Parkway Theatre in Station North, executive director of Aziza Pe&ce— Saran Fossett has created a safe space where they can be seen, supported, and empowered with the tools to grow into confident young women.

Aziza Pe&ce uses fashion, arts, music, entertainment, and education to help young people, especially girls of color and the LGBTQ community, to fall in love with themselves.

Jamia King has been a student since she was 11 years old and said this program has helped her tremendously.

"I've come a long way from where I started," she said.

The need for this work has only grown.

She said things were going well until the latest administration came into office, causing programs like hers to experience funding cuts and lose resources. That's why she said she will continue to pour into young people and have them understand they deserve to be here.

For Jamia King, this organization has been a second home. She's grown up in the program, taking part in nearly every opportunity it's had to offer. She says Fossett has become more than a mentor— she's like her "bonus mom".

"She's such an amazing woman. She really pushes for [Aziza Pe&ce]. She really shows up for everybody," said King.

Fighting for the younger generation

For Fossett, showing up is the only option.

"This is a generation that will lose if someone doesn't do the fight," she said. "I ironically say all the time I'm like Harriet Tubman in stilettos. I'm here for this. We are going to set these young people free."

Giving them the confidence to embrace who they are and the freedom to become whoever they want to be.

King said that love always wins.

"It doesn't matter what you are, what you like, what you want to do," she said.

And while Pride Month may be ending, the work happening inside these walls continues every day, reminding young people they are worthy.

"They deserve to be here, they deserve to thrive, they deserve to live, and they deserve to be respected," said Fossett.