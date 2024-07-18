Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin, a key Democrat, urges Biden to consider dropping out

BALTIMORE - U.S. Congressman Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, is calling for President Joe Biden to consider dropping out of the presidential election, according to the New York Times.

The New York Times obtained a letter written by Raskin to the president. He is the highest ranking Maryland Democrat to ask Biden to step away from his candidacy.

Several Democratic lawmakers have urged Biden to bow out after concerns about his debate with Donald Trump.

Raskin, in the four-page letter, compared Biden to a tiring baseball player and urged him to consult with fellow Democrats about whether to continue his campaign, the New York Times reports.

Raskin confirmed the letter and said in a statement to the New York Times: "My point was that we needed a strategic internal discussion about how to move forward to decisively win the election, which is of immeasurable importance to the future of America."

According to the New York Times, Raskin compared Biden to former Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martínez who was left on the mound in the eighth inning of Game Seven of the 2003 American League Championship Series, and he gave up three runs to the New York Yankees, which ultimately denied them a trip to the World Series.

"There is no shame in taking a well-deserved bow to the overflowing appreciation of the crowd when your arm is tired out, and there is real danger for the team in ignoring the statistics," Raskin wrote in the letter obtained by the New York Times. "Your situation is tricky because you are both our star pitcher and our manager. But in democracy, as you have shown us more than any prior president, you are not a manager acting all alone; you are the co-manager along with our great team and our great people. Caucus with the team, Mr. President. Hear them out. You will make the right decision."

Raskin has been a member of the House of Representatives since 2017. He is the top-ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Oversite and Accountability.