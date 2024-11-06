Maryland leaders react after Angela Alsobrooks historic U.S. Senate race victory

BALTIMORE -- Maryland leaders are reacting after Angela Alsobrooks defeated Larry Hogan in the Maryland Senate Race Tuesday night.

Alsobrooks is now the first Black woman to represent Maryland in the United States Senate and the fourth Black woman to serve in the Senate, making this a historic victory.

Hogan said Tuesday that he congratulated Alsobrooks on her victory.

Senator Chris Van Hollen

"Angela Alsobrooks and the people of Maryland have made history tonight. Throughout this campaign - and during her time in public service - Angela has proven her commitment and passion for serving Marylanders time and again. And to win this election, Angela overcame a flood of super PAC spending and Republican attacks aimed at distracting voters - but Marylanders knew better. In electing Angela to the United States Senate, our state has chosen a dedicated public servant who has shown that she will work every day to stand up for our interests and values. I could not be more proud to have stood alongside Angela from the earliest days of this fight, and I'm excited to have her as a partner in the Senate. We will work together to deliver for Maryland and our nation."

Governor Wes Moore

"Angela Alsobrooks will fight every single day for the values we cherish as Americans – from the ability to have economic mobility and own more than you owe, to the freedom of feeling safe in your own skin and your own community, to having control over personal health care decisions. Maryland is better because of Angela Alsobrooks – and the United States Congress will be better because of her presence too. I knew that when I endorsed her, and I feel just as strongly today. Her fight is our fight."

Ken Ulman, Maryland DNC Chair

"I'm thrilled to congratulate Angela Alsobrooks on her historic win. Angela's tenure as County Executive was transformative for Prince George's County, and I know she'll have a profound impact as our next U.S. Senator. She will be an outstanding champion for our state and the values we hold dear as Marylanders."

The Maryland Senate Race gained notoriety after Sen. Ben Cardin announced that he would not be running for another term. Cardin had a five decade career in politics.

In Alsobrooks victory speech last night, she expressed her gratitude to Cardin's legacy and how she will work to represent the thousands of Marylanders who did not vote for her.

"To each and every Marylander, I say this. I will make your care my concern. Your hope, my focus. And your dreams, my work in the days and years to come," Alsobrooks said.