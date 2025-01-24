Maryland leaders share support for DEI efforts after President Trump ends federal diversity programs

BALTIMORE -- In a joint senate resolution introduced Wednesday, Maryland leaders affirmed their commitment to maintaining Diversity Equity, and Inclusion in the state. The measure comes after President Donald Trump issued an executive order halting DEI programs within the federal government.

"Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is a centuries-old movement deeply rooted in America's founding principles and its subsequent legacy of civil rights and social justice efforts aimed at delivering the laws, policies, and initiatives that enable America to live up to our Constitution's promises," the resolution reads. "DEI policies, from the 19th Amendment to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to the Americans with Disabilities Act, among others, reflect the corrective legislative and legal actions taken across our nation's history to expand and guarantee access to the educational, economic, and civic obligations and capacities of our nation."

On Tuesday, the OPM directed the heads of all U.S. agencies to place federal employees in DEI roles on leave by 5 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday.

The executive order accuses the Biden administration of "forcing illegal and immoral discrimination programs going by the name diversity, equity, and inclusion." The order also instructed the Director of the Office of Management and Budget to terminate all DEI mandates and initiatives within federal departments - and restore what the Trump administration refers to as a "merit-based hiring system."

In the resolution, Maryland leaders challenged anti-DEI efforts, calling them "harmful to the bottom line and health of our economy." The measure says that DEI is based on eliminating obstacles to opportunity, and allowing individual merits to stand out on their own.

"Maryland encourages local, State, and federal policymakers, educational institutions, workplaces, and other organizations to adopt and uphold DEI principles that promote inclusivity, protect freedom of expression, remove barriers, and provide equitable opportunities for all individuals to pursue their dreams," the measure reads.

What is DEI?

DEI is a concept designed to protect the principles of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Organizations implemented DEI through various programs.

In recent months, however, several companies, including Walmart, Ford, and Meta, have shut down their DEI initiatives due to political pressure.

Earlier this month, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown along with 13 other attorneys general urged Walmart to reconsider halting its DEI practices.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion policies are critical tools for preventing discrimination and addressing historic injustices against minorities and other marginalized groups. When major companies roll back their commitments to these efforts, they signal to smaller businesses that it is acceptable to do the same, creating a ripple effect that inflicts lasting harm across our State and nation," Maryland Attorney General Brown said in a statement.

Target said Friday it would be ending its DEI initiatives, falling under the retailers "Belonging at the Bullseye" strategy. The initiative included a program established to improve racial equity by helping Black employees build meaningful careers, improve the experience of Black shoppers, and promote Black-owned businesses, CBS News reported.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Mr. Trump's executive order halting federal DEI programs revoked Executive Order 11246, Equal Employment Opportunity, which was signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965. The order established a range of civil rights protections for employees.

According to the rule, an employer can not discriminate against an employee on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.

While it's still illegal for employers to discriminate based on race, gender, and other traits, experts say Mr. Trump's executive order could negatively impact the Department of Labor's ability to pursue workplace discrimination cases, according to CBS News.