Maryland lawmakers react to President Trump's inauguration

BALTIMORE -- Several Maryland lawmakers reacted as Donald Trump was sworn in for another four years as the 47th president of the United States.

Trump took his oath of office on Monday, January 20, during an indoor ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. He has taken over in the White House following four years of the Biden administration.

"What a privilege to be there for President Trump's inauguration, and speech under the statue of Lincoln, in the Rotunda," said Maryland Rep. Andy Harris.

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer was among the many state lawmakers who attended the inauguration. Mary Democratic lawmakers from Maryland said they attended the ceremony to see a peaceful transfer of power.

"President Trump and I do not always see eye to eye. Nevertheless, I wish him and his administration luck," Hoyer said. "His decisions these next four years will affect people across the country and around the world. I hope he will make the right ones."

Hoyer continued, "I will continue working to build consensus on the most pressing issues facing our people and will do my part to ensure our country remains a land of opportunity, democracy, and the rule of law. I will keep fighting for Marylanders and Americans no matter who sits in the Oval Office."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who worked with the Biden administration during major state issues, including the collapse and rebuilding efforts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, said he will continue his partnership with the new administration on four core principles -- "deliver for Marylanders; defend our constitutional rights; grow our economy; and restore faith in our public servants, our institutions, and our democracy."

"Our priority has been – and will continue to be – protecting the interests of all Marylanders," Moore said. "We thank the Biden-Harris Administration for their steadfast partnership in pursuing each of these four goals, and we will partner with the Trump-Vance Administration when we are aligned on those core principles that will make progress for Marylanders. We pray for God's grace as our state and nation open this next chapter."

Maryland Sen. Angela Alsobrooks reflected on the symbolism of the president's inauguration on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day,

"On this day, as we reflect on both the past and present, it remains my sincere hope that each and every one of us — from the President to my colleagues in the Senate to community leaders and more — have both the openness to see the need of our fellow citizens and the courage and conviction to answer that need," Alsobrooks said. "Ours is a country where each and every American can live freely, justly, and yes, successfully. Where the American dream isn't just a dream we wax poetic about but one we can all pursue with dignity."