Maryland lawmakers pass bill aimed at reforming state's juvenile justice system

BALTIMORE - A bill to reform Maryland's Juvenile Justice system was passed in Maryland's General Assembly on Monday.

The Juvenile Reform Act gives the Department of Juvenile Services the ability to charge children between the ages of 10 and 12 for certain offenses, including gun possession and auto thefts, and focuses on rehabilitation and accountability.

The goal of the bill is to hold juveniles and the system accountable by expanding probation for youth and oversight and data collection in the justice system.

It also requires law enforcement to maintain records for every juvenile they arrest.