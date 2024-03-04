Watch CBS News
Maryland Senate to vote on bill aimed at reforming state's Juvenile Justice System

BALTIMORE - Maryland lawmakers are set to vote on a bill Monday night that could reform Maryland's Juvenile Justice System.

The Juvenile Reform Law, which focuses on rehabilitation and accountability, was passed overwhelmingly last week by the House of Delegates.

The Senate is set to vote on this bill around 8 p.m.

This bill was announced about a month ago and is cross-filed in both the House and Senate.

The Juvenile Law Reform Bill extends probation for juveniles in certain cases. It allows the Department of Juvenile Services to pursue charges against 10, 11 and 12-year-olds for offenses involving guns, weapons, sexual assault or animal abuse.

The Senate's version of the bill is similar to that of the House, but there are some differences in how juveniles charged with auto thefts are handled.

The two chambers would need to work out those differences.

The goal of the bill is to hold juveniles and the system accountable by expanding probation for youth and oversight and data collection in the justice system.

It also requires law enforcement to maintain records for every juvenile they arrest.

