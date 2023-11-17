Watch CBS News
Maryland lawmakers honor former congressman John Lewis at Reginald F. Lewis Museum

BALTIMORE -- The Greater Baltimore Postal Customer Council commemorated the life of former Georgia Congressman and Civil Rights Movement leader John Lewis on Friday.

Lewis died in 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old at the time. A postage stamp of the Civil Rights icon was created in his honor.

The Forever Stamp features a photo taken by a Time Magazine photographer in 2013. 

Lewis' name is at the bottom of the stamp. The words "USA" and "Forever" appear in the stamp's top left corner.

Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp.  

Gov. Wes Moore, Rep. Kweisi Mfume, and other local leaders attended the dedication event for the stamp at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore.

It was open to the public, too, according to U.S. Postal Service staff.

Lewis, who served more than three decades in Congress, was best known for leading about 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, during the civil rights movement in the '60s.

Throughout his life, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call "good trouble," even in the face of hatred and violence.  

