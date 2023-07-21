Postage stamp of civil rights icon John Lewis goes on sale

Stamp of civil rights icon John Lewis goes on sale

Stamp of civil rights icon John Lewis goes on sale

BALTIMORE -- A postage stamp honoring the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis officially went on sale Friday.

The Forever Stamp of the civil rights icon features a photo taken by a Time Magazine photographer in 2013.

Actress and activist Alfre Woodard presided over a dedication ceremony Friday at Morehouse College—a historic HBCU in Atlanta. Family, friends, and colleagues of Lewis attended the ceremony.

Lewis, who served more than three decades in Congress, was best known for leading about 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, during the civil rights movement in the '60s.

He died back in 2020 at the age of 80 after battling pancreatic cancer.