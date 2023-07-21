Watch CBS News
Local News

Postage stamp of civil rights icon John Lewis goes on sale

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Stamp of civil rights icon John Lewis goes on sale
Stamp of civil rights icon John Lewis goes on sale 00:50

BALTIMORE -- A postage stamp honoring the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis officially went on sale Friday.

The Forever Stamp of the civil rights icon features a photo taken by a Time Magazine photographer in 2013.

 Actress and activist Alfre Woodard presided over a dedication ceremony Friday at Morehouse College—a historic HBCU in Atlanta. Family, friends, and colleagues of Lewis attended the ceremony.

Lewis, who served more than three decades in Congress, was best known for leading about 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, during the civil rights movement in the '60s.

He died back in 2020 at the age of 80 after battling pancreatic cancer.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 7:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.