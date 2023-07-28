Watch CBS News
Maryland launches grant program for urban farms, community gardens

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Organizers of urban farms and community gardens can now apply to get help from the state in powering their operations. 

The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced the Urban Agriculture Water and Power Infrastructure Grant Program, which provides the department with up to $500,000 in annual funding through 2027. 

The grants would help fund buying and installing equipment to connect to existing water and electricity sources. 

"Urban and community farms provide a needed source of fresh, locally grown food for many city residents," MDA Secretary Kevin Atticks said in a statement. "During the hot summer months, irrigation becomes essential for these growers." 

Applicants must farm a product that generates a minimum of $1,000 in sales or donations annually, and must comply with all local, state, or federal regulations

The department says grant highlights include:

  • Eligible expenses include water meters, water pipes, irrigation hoses, electric meters, electrical lines or other equipment authorized by the department 
  • The grant provides up to 87.5% of the total project cost 
  • Bids are required from authorized contractors to perform work on public roads, sidewalks, water mains, and transformers and from private contractors for on-site installation services

Applicants can download grant applications here. Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis as long as funds remain available. 

Not sure if a farm is "urban?" View this interactive map to determine if your property meets the location criteria.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 11:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

