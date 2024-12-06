$3.6 million in grant funding approved for Maryland land conservation and park projects, DNR says

BALTIMORE -- The Board of Public Works has approved the usage of $3.6 million in grant funding to improve parks and preserve land in Maryland, the Department of Natural Resources said Friday.

The funding will be used for land conservation projects in Baltimore City, Caroll, Garrett, and Howard Counties.

$2 million was approved for five projects, including the acquisition of 44 acres near Cape Horn Park in Carroll County. Future plans for the space could include athletic fields, walking trails and a community center.

Another project, Program Open Space Local will fund the construction of six pickleball courts in Rockburn Branch Park in Howard County.

$100,000 from the Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure Program was approved for yard enhancements at Baltimore City project at the Hamilton Elementary and Middle School. The improvements include a running track, walking trail, and amenities.

The Maryland Board of Public Works also approved nearly $1.5 million in Rural Legacy funding to protect 570 acres of conservation land in Garrett County's Bear Creek Rural Legacy Area.

The funding will secure conservation easements on four properties that contain critical waterways designated as Class III-P cold water streams, which support trout populations and provide public water resources.

Two of the easements will protect more than 6,000 feet of forested stream buffers along Bear Creek and its tributaries, while the other two will preserve approximately 3,200 feet of buffers along South Branch Bear Creek. The project will also protect habitat for forest interior dwelling birds in two of the easement areas.