Maryland gained 4,800 jobs in March, unemployment dropped to 2.7%, report says

BALTIMORE — Maryland gained 4,800 jobs in March, and the overall unemployment rate decreased to a record low of 2.7%, according to the Maryland Department of Labor's March jobs report.

The agency's report is based on preliminary survey results by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The private education and health services sector experienced the most growth, followed by the leisure and hospitality industry, and professional and business services. Those industries saw an increase of 1,600, 1,500, and 700 jobs respectively.

Other sectors also experienced growth, such as financial and government sector, which both saw a growth of 500 jobs.

The manufacturing sector saw a decline, with a decrease of 1,100 jobs.

The full report is available on the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website.