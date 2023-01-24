Maryland lost 200 jobs in December, unemployment dropped to 4.0%, January report says

BALTIMORE — Maryland lost 200 jobs in December, but the overall unemployment rate decreased to 4.0%, according to the Maryland Department of Labor's December jobs report.

The agency's report is based on preliminary survey results by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The mining, logging, and construction industry experienced the most growth, followed by the education and health services industry, and government. Those industries saw an increase of 2,200, 1,100, and 400 jobs respectively.

Other sectors saw declines, such as the professional and business services sector, which saw a decline of 1,200 jobs, and the trade, transportation, and utilities sector, which saw a decrease of 1,200 jobs.

The full report is available on the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website.