One person dead after Baltimore house fire

Multi-alarm fire leaves one dead in the Waverly neighborhood

Multi-alarm fire leaves one dead in the Waverly neighborhood

Multi-alarm fire leaves one dead in the Waverly neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- One person is dead after a house fire in Baltimore's Waverly neighborhood on Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of E 38th Street around 4:15 a.m. where they found fire and smoke coming from a two-story home.

Officials said a person was found dead in the home.

No other injuries were reported and the fire was contained around 5 a.m., according to officials.

Recent Fires

Maryland has seen a rash of fires recently, including one that left a father dead in a Harford County home on Christmas.

In early December, a house fire in Catonsville left a person dead and another critically injured.

In November, a fire spread through multiple rowhomes in Baltimore's Greektown neighborhood, leaving a woman dead and several residents displaced.

The cause of those fires remains under investigation, meanwhile, since mid-October the Northeastern U.S. region has experienced ongoing drought conditions, which can contribute to an elevated risk of fires.