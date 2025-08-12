Morning Clouds Give Way to Heat, Humidity Across Maryland

Sunny skies have return to the area after some morning clouds. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, with heat index values climbing into the middle and upper 90s.

Most of the state will stay dry, but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms could pop up in the mountains and parts of western Maryland along the Blue Ridge, with a slim chance of isolated activity near Chesapeake Bay and the metro. Any evening storms should fade after sunset, leaving overnight lows in the 70s for much of Maryland.

Wednesday brings a different story. An approaching cold front is expected to spark more widespread showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, some lingering into the night as the boundary stalls near or just south of the state. Heavy rain and gusty downburst winds will be the main concerns, with flash flooding possible in spots where rainfall is heaviest.

Thursday will keep the summertime pattern going — hot, humid, and stormy at times. The stalled front to the south will serve as a focus for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay near 90 degrees or in the upper 80s.

By Friday, high pressure over the Southeast strengthens, gradually reducing storm chances into the weekend. Highs will run from the mid-80s to low 90s, while mountain areas stay in the 70s and low 80s. Warm, muggy nights will keep lows in the upper 60s to low 70s across much of the state.

Another cold front could arrive early next week, bringing a renewed risk of storms as it approaches the area from the north. Erin will likely stay away from our area but rip currents will become a problem at area beaches by this weekend into next week.