Looking for spring projects? Find inspiration at the Maryland Home and Garden and Craft Show.

The Maryland Home and Garden and Craft Show provides ideas for people looking to spruce up their homes inside and outside.

"Everything to refresh the house, to refresh the garden, to refresh my outlook," said Barbara Tolare, who attended the home and garden show this weekend.

"I just love looking around and maybe I will get a couple of things," Tolare said.

Thousands of Marylanders and vendors from all over come to this annual showcase of spring at the Timonium Fairgrounds. More than 400 exhibitors and local experts showcase and share tips for your home.

"And I can get ideas for my home," said Barbara Tolare.

The show continues next Friday, Saturday and Sunday -- March 7-9. Thousands of stunning flowers will be on display during the annual Maryland Orchid Society show and sale.

Plus, you may have a chance to meet celebrity hosts Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, from HGTV's "Unsellable Houses."

For all times and ticket prices and discounts, visit this website.

"Come up with a game plan"

HGTV's Chris Lambton, a professional landscaper and host of "Good Yard" with his wife. who first caught America's eye on the hit reality show The Bachelorette, stopped by the Maryland show and WJZ on Sunday to share his expertise.

"Just start small," Lambton said.

"Come up with a game plan that's going to fit your budget and what you are looking for," said Carmen Caltabinano," from Green Scapes Unlimited Inc. "Every backyard is different."

Lisa Gardon, the home and garden show's manager, said it's all about learning or creating something new.

"They will see everything from kitchen and bath, flooring, windows, and up at the craft hall we have a lot of local artisans," Gardon said.