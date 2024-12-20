Maryland expected to see busy year-end holiday travel period. Here's what to know.

BALTIMORE -- More than 2.3 million Marylanders are expected to travel 50 miles or more from their home over the end of the year holiday period, according to AAA.

Best times to travel by car

Nearly 90% of Maryland holiday travelers will drive to their destinations this season, with December 22, expected to be the busiest day on the roads, according to AAA. Around 117,000 Marylanders are expected to travel by bus, train, ship, or other mode of transportation - a 12% increase from last year.

More than 2 million Marylanders are among the approximately 107 million Americans planning to drive during the holiday period. Officials recommend departing before noon on December 22 to avoid peak congestion.

Additional heavy traffic is expected on Saturday, December 28, and Sunday, December 29, as travelers begin their New Year's journeys.

Inrix, which provides transportation data, says drivers in Boston, New York City, Seattle, and Washington, DC could experience delays twice as long as normal, while nationwide travel times may increase by up to 30%. The holidays themselves are expected to have minimal traffic.

In Maryland, officials announced some relief for northbound I-95 travelers with the opening of newly extended Express Toll Lanes. The Maryland Transportation Authority's expansion adds 6.5 miles of lanes from White Marsh Boulevard to Mountain Road, offering drivers an alternative during peak travel times.

Drivers should avoid peak commuting hours and suggest traveling early in the morning or after evening rush hour when possible.

Data from AAA shows the recommended times to travel by car for each day between December 19 and January 2.

Best and Worst Times to Travel by car | AAA Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Thursday, Dec 19 3:00 - 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Friday, Dec 20 1:00 - 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Saturday, Dec 21 4:00 - 8:00 PM Before 2:00 PM Sunday, Dec 22 3:00 - 8:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Monday, Dec 23 1:00 - 6:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Tuesday, Dec 24 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Wednesday, Dec 25 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Thursday, Dec 26 12:00 - 5:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Friday, Dec 27 3:00 - 7:00 PM Before 2:00 PM Saturday, Dec 28 1:30 - 7:00 PM Before 11:00 PM Sunday, Dec 29 12:00 - 6:00 PM Before 11:00 PM Monday, Dec 30 5:00 - 7:00 PM Before 2:00 PM Tuesday, Dec 31 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Wednesday, Jan 01 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Thursday, Jan 02 4:00 - 8:00 PM Before 3:00 PM

Gas Prices

AAA says gas prices are down this holiday season, with Maryland's gas price average sitting at $2.92 per gallon. That's 18 cents less than last year. As of December 18, the national average is $3.03 per gallon, a three-cent decrease from last 2023's average.

Ragina Ali, AAA spokesperson, said that despite the lower cost of gas, the national average has had little movement.

Air Travel

7.8 million Americans are expected to travel by air for the holidays this year, a 7.5 million increase from last year.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is expecting about 34,000 departing passengers to depart on Friday, December 20, according to Jonathan Dean, the airport's director of communications.

Travelers are encouraged to give themselves ample time for parking, airline ticketing, and security screening. Local motorists can use the airport's upper-level roadway, or departures level roadway, to both drop-off and pick up passengers when trying to avoid possible traffic congestion on the lower-level arrivals roadway.

Travel safety tips

AAA issued several tips for motorists traveling during the year-end holiday season:

Drive Sober. Never drive impaired by alcohol or drugs. Make a plan for a sober ride home.

Never drive impaired by alcohol or drugs. Make a plan for a sober ride home. Buckle up. Make sure all passengers, including those in back seats, are using seat belts – it's the law.

Make sure all passengers, including those in back seats, are using seat belts – it's the law. Slow down. Observe all posted speed limits.

Observe all posted speed limits. Pay Attention. Eliminate all distractions and focus only on driving.

Eliminate all distractions and focus only on driving. Share the Road. Always look twice for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists.

Always look twice for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists. Move Over. Always slow down or move over for all stopped, standing, or parked vehicles along the roadside.

What's on the forecast?

Temperatures are expected to drop during the weekend before Christmas as an Arctic cold front sweeps through the area on Saturday, Dec. 21. As wind gusts reach 30 to 40 mph, gusty snow flurries are possible.

By Monday, Dec. 23, temperatures will climb with a warm-up expected on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. On Christmas Day, expect highs in the mid-40s.