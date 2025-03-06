Baltimore photography exhibit captures portraits of "Ageless Creativity"

A photography exhibit, called "Ageless Creativity," at the Maryland Women's Heritage Center in downtown Baltimore captures portraits of women 55 and older thriving through their artistry.

Anne Calamuci, a proud 61-year-old photographer, who took the fear of aging and combined it with her art, created the collection of portraits that show it's never too late to unleash your passion for the arts.

"I started hearing things on television about old people and the number 60 followed that sentence, which is very jarring," Calamuci said.

A public reception for the exhibit will be held from 2 pm to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 8 at the Maryland Women's Heritage Center.

What the exhibit shows

The exhibit shows a dancer, a musician, a woman who makes dresses, painters, sculptors, and more.

"It's corny to say, but they're living, these women are living life, some of them still have careers, some of them are retired," Calamuci said.

Kim Reyes teamed up with Calamuci to bring this "Ageless Creativity" to life with 24 women showing the renaissance of respective passions, no matter their motherhood, careers, bumps, and blows in life.

"I find that doing makeup feeds my soul and doing artwork feeds my soul," Reyes said. "Being that I'm 61, I fit in and I understand at this age being invisible to the rest of society, which is getting younger."

"Embrace the art"

Youth is truly in the art of those with a passion as ageless as their canvas. No matter the number, one has to ask, are you living or just existing?

"We're just putting it out there to say that you can start doing what feeds your soul at any age," Reyes said.

A mother, a holy spirit, a creator, a vessel, these women embrace all of their roles in life but they are determined to release the passion within them.

"Embrace the art that you had to put away because everybody's got it and everybody that runs around saying, 'I can draw and I can't create, they are some of my greatest artists," said artist Julee Dickerson Thompson.