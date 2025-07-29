Hot & humid weather continues across Maryland for Wednesday

Maryland remains under a prolonged stretch of hot and humid weather, with a First Alert Weather Alert Day extended through Wednesday for extreme heat and into Thursday due to the potential for severe storms.

Overnight conditions will stay quiet but humid, with temperatures dipping into the mid-70s. Areas of patchy fog may develop by early morning.

Wednesday will be another sweltering day, with afternoon highs in the mid-90s and heat index values ranging from 100 to 105. While most areas stay dry, a few isolated storms may develop in the mountains during the afternoon.

A cold front is expected to move closer to the region Wednesday night into Thursday, keeping overnight temperatures in the mid-70s. This front will bring a shift in the weather pattern, increasing the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.

Temperatures will reach around 90 degrees on Thursday before scattered storms begin to develop by the afternoon. Some of these storms could become severe, with gusty winds and heavy downpours possible. Localized flooding may occur in areas that receive multiple rounds of rain. Storm chances will continue into Thursday night and linger into early Friday.

By Friday afternoon, conditions are expected to improve noticeably. Cooler, less humid air will settle in, with highs in the 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

The upcoming weekend looks to bring a welcome break from the heat. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s, and sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs will stay pleasant, topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Looking ahead, warmer and more humid conditions are likely to return early next week. A few showers are possible for Eastern Shore communities Monday afternoon, with better rain chances and a more summer-like feel returning statewide by midweek.

Residents should continue to take precautions during the heat, stay hydrated, and keep an eye on forecasts for updated storm timing and intensity as the front approaches.