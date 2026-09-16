Maryland health officials warn of possible measles exposure at 3 Ocean City locations

The Maryland Department of Health is warning about possible measles exposure at three locations in Ocean City earlier this month.

Health officials said a person with measles from another state visited several locations in Maryland from Sept. 3 through Sept. 6.

People may have been exposed if they visited any of the following locations during these times:

Casablanca Oceanside Inn , 2408 Baltimore Ave., Ocean City, from 4 p.m. on Sept. 3 through noon on Sept. 6.

, 2408 Baltimore Ave., Ocean City, from 4 p.m. on Sept. 3 through noon on Sept. 6. Buona Vita Pizzeria , 2100 Baltimore Ave., Ocean City, on Sept. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m.

, 2100 Baltimore Ave., Ocean City, on Sept. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. Bonfire Restaurant, 7009 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, on Sept. 5 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Measles is highly contagious and can spread through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes, according to state health officials. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. Measles can also spread through direct contact or by touching contaminated surfaces.

Officials said the overall risk of contracting measles is low for people who are fully vaccinated.

Early symptoms of measles include a fever of more than 101 degrees, runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes.

A red rash typically appears on the face one to four days after the early symptoms begin and can then spread to the rest of the body.

Symptoms typically develop 10 to 14 days after exposure, but they can appear as soon as seven days or as long as 21 days after exposure.

A person with measles is contagious beginning four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash begins.

If you think you have been exposed, health officials recommend the following:

People, especially those who are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles, who were at one of the locations during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for early symptoms for 21 days after the potential exposure.

Anyone who develops a fever or other symptoms of measles should not go to child care, school, work or public places. Contact your health care provider and let them know about the possible measles exposure before going to a waiting room or emergency department so the facility can take steps to prevent the virus from spreading.

Find out whether you have been vaccinated against measles or previously had the disease. People who have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine or were born before 1957 are generally considered protected. To check your immunization status, contact your health care provider or securely request your records online through My Immunization Record (MyIR).

If you are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles and may have been exposed, contact your health care provider or local health department as soon as possible to discuss next steps. You may qualify for post-exposure treatment.

Maryland has confirmed 40 measles cases in 2026.