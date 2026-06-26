Neighbors push back against proposed solar farm in Harford County community

Harford County neighbors attended an information meeting Thursday night to meet with the developers behind a proposed community solar farm in Harford County, with many expressing concerns about the project's impact on their homes and quality of life.

Chaberton Energy hosted the meeting in Jarrettsville to explain the proposed solar project and answer questions from the community.

"The benefit of community solar is that it increases access to clean electricity for anybody who is a ratepayer in the territory where the project is built," said Ryan Boswell, the Vice President of Development for Chaberton Energy. "That energy comes without emissions, and we think has a very low environmental impact."

Jarrettsville residents oppose solar farm

The presentation quickly shifted into a question-and-answer session as residents challenged company officials about the project's location, environmental impacts, and potential effects on nearby property values.

One homeowner said the proposed solar panels would be right behind her backyard pool, leaving her worried about losing the scenic views that drew her family to the neighborhood.

"It's just very sad. It makes me want to cry. It makes me want to sell the house," said Anastacia Jakubowski. "We bought that house for the property, the scenic view, for my kids to grow up in a nice, quiet neighborhood. Now we're going to have construction six days a week, and if this goes through, all these solar panels."

Chaberton Energy said the project remains in the early stages of development and must complete several regulatory and local approval processes before construction can begin.

Despite opposition from many residents at Thursday's meeting, company officials said they remain committed to moving the project forward.

If approved, the solar farm is expected to be operational by 2028.