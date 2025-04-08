Maryland grocers are dealing with unknown impacts of tariffs on produce, imported items

Maryland grocers say they are bracing for the unknown impact of the Trump administration's tariffs on produce, coffee, and other imported items.

Joseph DiPasquale, owner of DiPasquale's Italian Market in Brewers Hill, says there is too much uncertainty to predict how it will impact business.

"We're anticipating it, but we have to operate and we have to make adjustments," DiPasquale told WJZ.

Bracing for price hikes

As of Tuesday, it was still business as usual at DiPasquale's, which has been in business for 110 years in Baltimore's Highlandtown and Brewers Hill neighborhoods.

Right now, the store is bracing for price hikes from vendors, but says it is committed to bringing customers items they can afford.

"The produce is an instant purchase," DiPasquale said. "It's almost twice a day purchasing, so it's the first thing that's going to be affected. You can't wait on produce."

Experts warn produce could be one of the first items to increase in price. According to the USDA, 60% of agricultural imports come from Mexico, Canada and the European Union. All of these nations have been slapped with tariffs in the last week.

DiPasquale's relies on imported goods, which comprise 75% of the products on the shelves. The eggplants were grown in Mexico, while some of the tomatoes were grown in Canada. Some of the shelf products come straight from Europe, including Italy and Spain.

"We will adapt"

DiPasquale says if the tariffs begin to impact the bottom line, he may purchase more products from the United States.

"We will adapt," DiPasquale said. "We will seek out the right-priced items, so they can either substitute so they have an alternative. We'll do our work on our end."

Meanwhile, the market was packed at lunch hour on Tuesday, selling both grocery items and meals made in the store.

Brooke Kaine, a customer, says he hasn't felt the impact of the tariffs yet, but he is concerned for neighbors on fixed incomes.

"It's hard to think that things aren't going to go up," Kaine said. "I think it's particularly scary for someone that's in our age cohort, Baby Boomers, who are on fixed incomes. It is a very scary place where you don't know with all the cuts and all the tariffs and all the uncertainty. I think it's a bad spot right now."